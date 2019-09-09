Gerald A. “Levi” Pennabaker Sr., 88, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Berlin. He was the husband of the late Sabina (Leiby) Pennabaker, who died Oct. 5, 2000.
Gerald was born June 19, 1931, in Cross Keys, the son of the late George W. and Lula (Marshall) Pennabaker.
Gerald is survived by two sons, Gerald A. Pennabaker Jr. of Biglerville, and John A. Pennabaker and his wife ReAnna of East Berlin; three grandchildren, Amber Pennabaker, Victoria Pennabaker and John Pennabaker II; a great-granddaughter Lilly Reaver; and a sister Betty Covert.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olivet U.C.C., 265 Two Churches Road, East Berlin, with Rev. Julia Beall officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
