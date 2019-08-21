Kenneth C. Brown, 101, of Dataw Island, S.C., died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Brown was born on May 31, 1918, in Adams County. He was the son of the late J. Howard Brown and Nellie Overholtzer Brown.
Ken was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 1st Infantry Division in World War II. He was retired from truck driving for Hall’s Motor Transit.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Fredda (Hill) Brown; his son Randall C. Hill; two sisters, Sara Ann Shultz and Catherine Brown; and one brother J. Howard Brown Jr. (June).
Surviving are his daughter Sandy Cartledge of Dataw Island, S.C; sister Charlotte McDannell; four grandchildren, Kacey Cartledge, Susan Hill Newton, Valerie Hill and Brian Hill; and his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.