Frances Butt Heltzel, 94 of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Genesis – Gettysburg Center.
Born March 7, 1925, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Laura B. (Butt) Heltzel.
Miss Heltzel graduated from St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and spent her career teaching in the Frederick County School System. In her early retirement years, she lived in Athens, Ohio, and Bloomington, Ind., enjoying the close proximity to the major universities educational and cultural experiences. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
Miss Heltzel is survived by a sister, Mary H. Pezzano of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Lawrence Heltzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences and tributes can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
