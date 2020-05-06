Dante John Barnabei was born on April 3, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his parents’ arms at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on May 3, 2020, after battling complications caused by congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH).
Dante is survived by his loving parents, Christopher and Tara; sister, Aveline; grandparents, Domenic and Janet Barnabei and John and Barbara Hoellerman; great-grandmother, Helen Hoellerman; uncles, Domenic, Eric, Todd and Cody; as well as his treasured aunts and cousins.
Dante’s name means enduring, and although he was with us for a short time, his impact is everlasting. Dante has given us the gift of strength and compassion. Through him we have learned that the world is full of generous and selfless people.
A private ceremony is planned with immediate family. An event to celebrate Dante’s life with extended family and friends will occur when it is once again safe to hold large gatherings.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hosts for Hospitals (hostsforhospitals.org) or the Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (give2CHOP.edu).
