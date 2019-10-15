Donald Francis Weaver returned to the Father on Oct. 14, 2019. Born Jan. 2 1931, he was the son of the late Mervin and Rebecca (Eline) Weaver. He was the loving husband of the late Catherine (Brady) Weaver, to whom he was married for 46 years.
Don worked as an electrician for 50 years, retiring from Gettle Electric. For a number of years he ran his own electrical business in Littlestown. Don was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was a head usher and served faithfully on the bingo committee for many years. He loved to take long rides in the country with his children and never ceased to ask “are you lost yet?”
Don is survived by four children, Helen of Hanover, Ann Carlson and Louis of Etters, Michael of Littlestown and Donna Sowers and Craig of Lancaster. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jeremy Weaver and Karen, Diana Dunlap and Kenneth, Rebecca Benjamin and Darren, Dawn Carlson and Nick, Patricia Friedman and Jason, Louis Carlson Jr., Julie Baral and Jeff, Justin Weaver, Zachary and Daniel Sowers; his great-grandchildren, Darin, Krista, Connor, Myles, Ian, Caleb, Noah, Liam, Kristopher; and step-great-grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa and Ashley Carrillo and Kirsten and Collin Baral and soon to arrive Sawyer Friedman. He is also survived by his sister Eileen “Sue” Rager; sisters-in-law, Arlene and Darlene Weaver; and numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his grandson Timothy Dague, and great-granddaughter Hannah Baral who await his arrival in heaven, and his brothers Earl and Leo Weaver; sisters, Mary Leister and Catherine Sweeney; and in-laws Mildred Weaver, Jack Gallagher, John Sweeney, and Rodney Rager.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with the Rec. Benny Jose as celebrant. There will be a viewing on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home with prayers at 7:45 p.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Contributions have been asked to go to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
