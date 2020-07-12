Shirley A. Crouse, 85, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Richard M. Crouse who died on November 10, 2017.
Born January 24, 1935 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Herbert P. and Mary J. (Livelsberger) Hemler.
Shirley was retired from Sonoco Products in Hanover after 10 years of service, and was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover. She loved babysitting, and was a caregiver for many children. Shirley was an avid reader, and she also enjoyed cooking, baking, travelling, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Richard M. Crouse II of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lori A. Anthony and husband John of Hanover, Bonnie J. Miller and husband Jim of Hanover, and Geralyn M. O’Brien and husband Jim of Abbottstown; nine grandchildren, Kristie Greenholt, Jason Neiderer, Rick Crouse III, Jaclyn Miller, James Miller, Danielle Butler, Nicolas Crouse, Joel Miller, and Jesse O’Brien; nine great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Phyllis Reynolds of McSherrystown, G. William Hemler of Lancaster, and Robert J. Hemler of Florida. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Cindy Crouse; a granddaughter, Jennifer O’Brien; and eight siblings, Harold Hemler, Dolores Dempster, Geraldine Larkin, Pauline Todt, Joseph Hemler, Betty Koelling, Donald Hemler, and John Hemler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover with Rev. Joseph P. Howard celebrating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the rosary recited at 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
