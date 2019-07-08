Helen J. Kimple, 83, of Buchanan Valley passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Paramount Nursing Center in Fayetteville, Pa.
Born April 10, 1936, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Grace (Brady) Kump. Helen was predeceased by her husband James P. Kimple , who died Oct. 23, 1997.
Helen was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna. She had worked for many years for Dal-Tile Corp. in the Bendersville and Gettysburg locations and also helped her husband on the family farm.
Helen is survived by her four children, James W. Kimple and wife Robin of Orrtanna, Josephine E. Sanders and husband Rickie of Orrtanna, Mary H. Bowers and husband George of East Berlin, and Suzanne H. Jeffcoat and husband Allen of Orrtanna; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two brothers, William A. Kump Sr. and John B. Kump Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Kimple, Jon Kimple, Jeremiah Jeffcoat, Nathan Jeffcoat, Michelle Light, Dave Hartman and Kaitlin Sanders. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil for the deceased at 7:30 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
The family suggests memorials to the Buchanan Valley Fire Co., 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.