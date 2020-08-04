Russell William Millhimes, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare, Gettysburg Center. He was the husband of the late Betty J. (Speelman) Millhimes.
He was born Jan. 22, 1935, in New Chester, the son of the late Edward Franklin and Mary Alma (Seylar) Millhimes.
Mr. Millhimes worked for Hanover Shoe Farms and worked at the carnivals in Adams and York counties.
He is survived by his son, Robert Millhimes of Wrightsville; siblings, Janet Boyd of Gettysburg, Betty Stienour and husband Earl of Gettysburg, Harold Millhimes of McSherrystown, Helen Sneeringer of Gettysburg and Ray Millhimes of Hanover; and three grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son Russell “Rusty” Millhimes; sisters, Mary Walters and Josephine Tawney; and brother James Millhimes.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
To share memories of Russell W. Millhimes, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
