Gladys R. Sterner, 87, of Hanover, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Glenn W. Sterner who died Jan. 5, 2010.
Born June 12, 1932, in Abbottstown, Gladys was the daughter of the late David and Elsie (Markle) Messinger. She was retired in 1997 from Littlestown Manufacturing after 25 years of employment.
Surviving are her sons, Terry L. Sterner of Spring Grove, Eric J. Sterner of Hanover, and Brian K. Sterner of Lancaster; her daughters, Glenda M. Jacoby of Spring Grove and Kimberly A. Auchey of Carlisle; her eight grandchildren; a step-grandchild; her 15 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and her three brothers, Donald Messinger of Harrisburg, Earl Messinger of Littlestown, and Larry Messinger of York. Gladys was predeceased by her brother Cleason Messinger.
She was a member of Christ U.C.C., Littlestown. She enjoyed reading, solving word searches and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Nancy Werner, chaplain at Utz Terrace, officiating. Viewing is Tuesday 1–2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery.
Memorials in Gladys’ name may be sent to SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, 2100 Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
