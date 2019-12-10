Jean M. Fox, 91, of Cashtown, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Gettysburg Center.
Born June 27, 1928, in Franklin Township, Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence R. and Jennie (Shuyler) Lentz. Jean was predeceased by her husband George G. Fox who died in 1981.
She was a member of Mount Calvary United Methodist Church, 228 Cashtown Road, Biglerville, and the Cashtown Fire Company Auxiliary. Jean worked for a number of years in the Cashtown area as a waitress and later worked for the former G.C. Murphy store in Gettysburg, where she served as manager of the snack bar, retiring in 1997. She was known for making the best subs in town. Jean also had worked for the Franklin Township Elementary School cafeteria for several years.
She is survived by her son Gary W. Fox and wife Susan of Gettysburg; her daughter Shirley E. Harbaugh of Cashtown; four grandchildren, Cory Fox, Kari Harding, Stacie Chornak and Scott Harbaugh; 13 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and her dear friend Ellen Jean Hildebrand. Jean was predeceased by her grandson David Flohr; six siblings, Robert Lentz, Paul Lentz, Mary Rife, Pauline Singley, Martha Lesley and Anna Herring; son-in-law Barry Harbaugh; and long-time friend Floyd Kuhn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown. A viewing for Jean will be held at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The family suggests memorials to the Mount Calvary United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
