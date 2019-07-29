Winifred A. Weikert, 88, of Fayetteville, Pa., formerly of Fairfield, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, Pa.
She was born May 7, 1931, in Liberty Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Paul and Alma Sowers Newman. Her husband, Robert W. Weikert Sr., died in 2002.
Winnie was a member of Flohrs Lutheran Church, Cashtown. She raised eight children. After raising her children, she enjoyed annual trips to Florida and Wyoming.
She loved going to the races, and LOVED BINGO. She spent a lot of her time with her family. She was an excellent cook. She enjoyed cooking for her family, and anyone was welcome to her table.
She worked for the family business until 2016. She enjoyed sitting in her living room watching the deer and wildlife that she fed.
In her senior years she ate every evening meal at either Ventura’s or Sanders Square.
She is survived by eight children, Jeffrey L. Weikert and his wife Lita of Orrtanna, Janie Weikert Rentsel and her husband Charlie of Fairfield, Roberta Weikert Brown of Gosport, Ind., Robert W. Weikert Jr. and his wife Sally of Gettysburg, Howard L. Weikert and his wife Tammy of Fairfield, Cindy Weikert Kuykendall and her husband Terry of Fairfield, Betsy Weikert Gulden and her husband Mike of Gettysburg, and Todd Weikert Sr. and his wife Laurie of Orrtanna; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Herbert Newman of Biglerville; and a sister, Martha Nary of York, Pa.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairfield, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Beverly Donnella officiating. Interment will be in Flohrs Cemetery, Cashtown. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fairfield Fire Company and Vigilent Hose Company.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
