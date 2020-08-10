Elizabeth Eileen “Gooch” Boone, 68, of Littlestown, entered her eternal resting place on Aug. 9, 2020. She was the wife of David R. Boone for 39 years.
Born Aug. 12, 1951, in Baltimore, Md., Eileen was the daughter of the late Everett C. and Rosalie (Locascio) Nunley.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Roger L. Rhodes Jr., Lisa M. Eckard and Amy M. Rhodes; sisters, Rosemary McKeever and Kathy Watson; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Eileen was predeceased by her parents and granddaughter Brittney Rhodes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
