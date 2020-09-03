Donald V. Kessler, of Gettysburg, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Donald was employed most of his life by York Hoover Casket Company.
Born in Emmitsburg, Md., he was the son of the late James Kessler and Mae (Bowling)Kessler.
Donald is survived by his children, Michael Kessler and Donna (Kessler) Williams; son-in-law Sidney Williams; sister Geneviev (Kessler) Neal; grandchildren, Brian Kessler, Jodi (Kessler) Miller, Heather Kessler, Christopher Abplanalp, and Joshua Abplanalp; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Kessler, Dorothy (Kessler) Goulden, Frances (Kessler) Lewis, and Catherine Kessler; and brothers, Lenard Kessler and Guy Kessler.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
