Romaine A. (Koontz) Breighner, of Littlestown, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1927, in Gettysburg and was the wife of D. Elwood “Woodie” Breighner for 72 years. Romaine was the daughter of the late John and Rosie (Plank) Koontz.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Pamela Haifley of Hanover, and Connie Noble and Tony of Littlestown; her grandsons, Chad Haifley and Stephanie of Gettysburg, and Chet Haifley and Becci of Hanover; and granddaughters, Christin Haifley of Hanover, Katie DiBiase and Steven of Roaring Spring, and Hannah Johnson and Jan James of Fawn Grove. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Cody, Isabelle, Felicia, Harris, Kolton and Gavin Haifley, and Mercy, Grace, Phoebe and Jubilee DiBiase, and she was awaiting the arrival of Baby Johnson. Romaine is survived by her sister Genevieve Yingling of Moorestown, N.J. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Gary Haifley; and siblings, Viola Angell, Clyde and Clarence Koontz, Hazel DeHoff, Ethel Helwig, Hilda Spence, Lorene Helwig, Annabelle Mickley and Loretta Keefer.
Romaine was a housewife who devoted her life to her family and was the family prayer warrior. She especially enjoyed having the entire family for Sunday dinners and holidays and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught Sunday school for many years and was currently a member and faithful attendee of the First Baptist Church of Littlestown.
Burial will be private in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the future at First Baptist Church of Littlestown with Pastors Gary Bowers and Steven DiBiase officiating.
Memorials in Romaine’s name may be sent to her church at 5015 Baltimore Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340.
