Christopher A. Kuhn, age 58, of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was born Monday, Nov. 20, 1961, in Carlisle, the son of Hilda (Smith) Kuhn and the late Freeman G. Kuhn Sr.
Christopher was employed by Showers Tree Farm for over 20 years. He had also worked delivering for the Gettysburg Area Merchandiser. He was a great man who cared more about others than himself.
He is survived by his mother Hilda (Smith) Kuhn of Aspers. He is also survived by his brother Freeman G. Jr. and wife Lisa Kuhn of Gettysburg; sister Brenda S. Kuhn of Aspers; aunts, Ev Smith and Beatrice Myers; uncle Jerry Smith; nephews, William Kuhn and wife Shelly, Brian Kuhn, and Zachary Karczmarek; niece Jeneane Kuhn; and great-nephew Tyler Kuhn. He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Kuhn, who passed away in 1976; and his father Freeman Kuhn Sr., who passed in 2019.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services are at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.