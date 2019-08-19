Harry E. Kiner, 79, of York Springs, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
He was born on June 26, 1940, in Carlisle, and was the son of the late Clayton Kiner and Pearl (Weibley) Kiner. He was preceded in death by his son Michael and daughters Cathy and Vickie.
Harry is survived by his wife Donna (Calhoun) Kiner, to whom he was married for 46 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are children Lisa (Bob) Michelini, Deborah (Brad) Fleming, Beth (Dan) Howe, Michael Schreck, and Larry (Linda) Kiner; grandchildren, Katrina, Cortney, Matthew, Jennifer, Katrina, Sarah, A.J., Hailee, Devon, Megan, Rebecca, Alexa, and Aidan; 12 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Ruth Boyer, and Ken and Tim Kiner; and his beloved dog Lucy.
Harry worked at the Dillsburg Shoe Co., Wilcox Forging, Capitol Products and Five Star International. He was a lifetime member of the York Springs Fire Company and in previous years he was the president of the Bermudian Springs Band Boosters and vice president of the York Springs Lions Club, and he was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs.
Memorial service will be on Aug. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., York Springs. The family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the service. The family invites those attending to a light lunch immediately following the service.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Pastor Elaine, and Jennifer and Hailey of Grane Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.monahanfuneralhome.com.
