On Dec. 26, 2019, Larry A. Johnson peaked the highest mountain as he passed through the gates to our heavenly Father.
Born Oct. 26, 1946, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Dorothy (Starry) Johnson and the late Calvin Johnson.
He married Dottie (Clabaugh), the love of his life, on June 29, 1989, at the Base Camp of the Grand Tetons.
Larry is also survived by Lisa and Todd Williams, Christy Clark, Heather and Tim Leatherman, Mark Dutrow and Trish, Erik and Ashley Johnson, and Beth and Jason Lancaster; as well as 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Larry was known for his love of mountaineering and Civil War history. Larry inflicted his love and knowledge of mountaineering and history on all who knew him. His biggest dream was accomplished when he went to Mt. Everest in 1999 and 2001.
Funeral services for Larry will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. The family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the services Thursday at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
