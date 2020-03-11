Teresa I. Kaiser, 58, of Orrtanna, went to be with the Lord Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Feb 14, 1962 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Zoe E. (Stoops) Haines and the late George S. Haines, Sr. She was the wife of Garry L. Kaiser, of Orrtanna to whom she was married for 35 years.
Teresa was a 1980 graduate of Fairfield High School. She worked for many years in the Bakery at Giant Foods in Gettysburg. She was a great nanny to her grandkids, who she loved very much and enjoyed going on vacations with them. She enjoyed reading and selflessly took care of her family. She loved to cook and bake all kinds of goodies.
In addition to her husband, Teresa is survived by her three children: Elizabeth K. Heller and her husband Patrick of Chambersburg, Tessa L. Hagarman and her husband Ryan of Hanover, David A. Kaiser and his wife Elizabeth of Hanover; her four grandchildren: Havannah Heller, Harper Heller, Lilly Hagarman, Adeline Kaiser; her three brothers: George “Sonny” Haines Jr. of McKnightstown, Donald Haines Sr., of Orrtanna, Robert Haines of Biglerville; her sister, Victoria Gourley of Orrtanna, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Haines, Sr. and James Haines, and her sister, Nancy Haines.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St. Fairfield.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Teresa’s Life on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
