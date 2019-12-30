Norma Ann (Coleman) Hess, 89, Boyd’s School Road, Gettysburg, died Friday, Dece. 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of the late Melvin and Helen Reuschel Coleman. Her husband Kenneth Eckert Hess died in 2006.
Mrs. Hess was a member of Gettysburg Memorial Baptist Church. For many years she was employed at the Gettysburg School District in the cafeteria. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 392 in Gettysburg.
Norma is survived by a daughter Debra A. Leedy and her husband Tony of Cashtown; a son Dean K. Hess of Gettysburg; a daughter-in-law Gladys Kuzmich of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Coleman of Fayetteville, Pa., and John Coleman of Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Timothy R. Hess; a sister Elizabeth Kriel; and two brothers, George Coleman and William Coleman.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Adam Hedge officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.