Charles E. Mayers, 66, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Born Sept. 22, 1953, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Matthias) Mayers.
Charlie was a farmer much of his life and worked in recent years as a security guard for Assets Protection Inc. He was a 1971 graduate of Littlestown High School.
He is survived by a brother Allen R. Mayers of Hanover; and three sisters, Dr. Anna M. Mayers and spouse Eileen Benner of New Mexico, Marilyn K. Adams and husband Gus of Mechanicsburg, and Ruth N. Lawrence and husband Joe of Florida. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and devoted friends.
A private family remembrance gathering will be held later this year. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Arrangements are being handled by Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown.
Online Condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
