Milton K. Nicks Jr., age 76, of Fairfield, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Friday, May 7, 1943, in Union City, Pa., the son of the late Milton K. and Anna V. (Beezub) Nicks Sr.
Milton graduated from Union City High School. He earned his BS in geology from Edinboro College. He earned his masters in geology from Shippensburg University. He was formerly employed by the Gettysburg School District where he taught earth sciences in the junior high for 29 years. He coached the archery club at the school.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. He was formerly a Hamiltonban Township supervisor and then became zoning officer for the township. He was an artist specializing in woodworking. He loved to carve and turn wood. He also loved to garden and spend time in the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara A. (Raffensperger) Nicks. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Lisa M. Sites of Seaford, Va., and Michelle L. Steinberger of Gettysburg; stepson Michael J. Geesey of Biglerville; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Nicks of Woodland Park, Colo. He was preceded in death by three brothers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
