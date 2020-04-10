James Isaac “Jim” Mickey, age 75, of Waynesboro, Pa., passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with his family by his side. Born in Gettysburg, on June 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Edward B. and Hilda M. Kuykendall Mickey.
A 1963 graduate of Biglerville High School, Mr. Mickey went on to serve honorably during the Vietnam Conflict. He then continued his service working at the Letterkenny Army Depot, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Five Forks BIC Church and the American Legion in Waynesboro.
He was a certified mechanic and locksmith and had interest in cars and trucks, football, wrestling, basketball, and baseball, gardening, farming, woodworking, hunting, fishing, animals, however his most valued interest or hobby was time with his family and friends, where he had a smile for everyone he encountered.
Mr. Mickey is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Vickie Reichard Mickey, whom he married on June 25, 1978; two children, Christiana Mickey-Brooks, and Benjamin Mickey and his wife Katie; nine grandchildren; one brother Thomas Mickey and his wife Lisa; and one sister-in-law Loretta Mickey. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two siblings, Patricia and Perry Mickey.
Services and interment are private at this time, however there will be a Celebration of Life Service announced in the future.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Five Forks BIC Church or to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
