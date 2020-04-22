Mary Carnell Fluke was born at home in Juniata near Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 31, 1941. She passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Ministries/St. Catherine’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland, with Ken holding her hand, on April 22, 2020.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, her “true favorite,” C. Kenneth Fluke Sr., of over 60 years; her loving sister, Marcia Kay (Snair) Erwin of Orbisonia, Pennsylvania; her four “favorite” children, listed in no particular order, Amy E. Fritz, Charles K. Fluke Jr. (Beth), Jason C. Fluke (Laura), and Ana M. Fluke (Yelena); her seven grandchildren, Jessica Ilko (Matt), Ashley Wivell, Shanté Wivell, J. Bradley Fluke, Nathan Fluke, Kyla Fluke, and Eliana Fluke; and her six great-grandchildren, Madelynn Ilko, Dalilah Ilko, Claire Ilko, Star Wivell, Dakota Ellenburg and Skylena Ellenburg. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Arlene Musetta (Park) Snair and James Monroe Snair; her aunt and uncle, who helped raise her, Mary (Park) Trone and Frederick Trone; and five of her brothers and sisters, Freeman (“Jim”) Snair Sr., Sandra (Snair) Braho, Linda (Snair) Gabert, and Frederick (“Butch”) Snair.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Mary was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed time with her family and friends. Mary and Ken loved going to Branson, Missouri, for some great country music and they enjoyed dancing cheek-to-cheek at the Amvets. Mary lived her life by the “Golden Rule” and always made everyone feel welcome by opening her heart and home. She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church.
The extraordinary caregivers at St. Joseph Ministries/St. Catherine’s and Frederick Health Care Hospice lovingly cared for Mary the last two years and eight months of her life. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Mary their greatest gratitude.
A private funeral service and interment will be held in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. If desired, flowers are welcome or donations in her memory may be made out to the Fairfield Fire Company or St. John Lutheran Church.
”Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” —Psalm 23:6
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
