Kevin A. Little went to his eternal light on Aug. 31, 2020.
He was born and raised in Gettysburg. Kevin loved life and lived it to his fullest.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lee Little; parents Paul D. and Emma Jo Little; brothers, Randy (Brigitte) and Keith (Marsha); sister, Wanda Little; and also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepson Rick Chase, wife Amy, and grandson Cole; and by his daughter, Candice (Hope) Little and her four sons. He is preceded in death by granddaughter Kylie.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice.
