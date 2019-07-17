John Calvin Brown, 95, died on July 11, 2019, at the St. Joseph Health Center of the Belle Meade Retirement Community.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Belle Meade Chapel at St. Joseph of the Pines.
Mr. Brown was born in Fairfield, on Nov. 23, 1923, the son of the late John Edward Brown and Sadie Bream Brown. John graduated from Fairfield High School in 1940 and Central Pennsylvania Business School in 1941. He was employed by the Harrisburg Gas Co. before enlisting in the Army Air Corp in 1942. He became a navigator and flew 57 combat missions from Italy in World War II with the 15th Air Force-484th Bomber Group. His decorations include the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
His entire working career was in the apple processing industry where he spent 35 years with the C.H. Musselman Co. in Biglerville, the last 12 years as director of purchasing. He concluded his career as director of purchasing for Bowman Apple Products of Mt. Jackson, Virginia, until his retirement in 1990.
He was a personable man who valued the friendships he made throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling both in the United States and internationally, and attended family gatherings wherever they took place. His hobbies included playing golf and bridge, and enjoying spectator sports.
His beloved wife, Joanna Meyer Brown, preceded him in death in 2011, as did his daughter, Patricia Heiges Brown, in 2000. He is survived by his two sons, John Jeffrey Brown and wife Karen of Columbia, S.C., and Thomas Radford Brown and wife Catharine of Fayetteville, N.C.; his sister Ruth Brown Hackman of Timonium, Maryland; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph of the Pines Employee Assistance Fund, 100 Gossman Drive, Suite B, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.