Doris M. (Cunningham) Hankey, 93, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter Kathy, in Augusta, West Virginia.
Born in Gettysburg on Sept. 27, 1926, she was the daughter of the late John N. and Madeline Lucille (Stitley) Cunningham.
Doris graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Emmitsburg, Md., and was a lifetime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She served as the elections supervisor for Adams County for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Adams County Republican Women and in 1983 was voted Adams County Republican of the Year.
Doris had also worked for the former Faber’s Restaurant in Gettysburg from 1964 to 1972.
She is survived by her daughter M. Kathleen Sell of Augusta, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Natalie Joy Kurtz Sekavec and Nicholas Matthew Kurtz; two great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Andreas Sekavec; son-in-law Matthew Kurtz; a sister Marjorie C. Reedy of Gettysburg; a brother Richard C. Cunningham of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by a daughter Barbara Ann Kurtz; a sister Helena L. Hoffman; and two brothers, Patrick and Michael Cunningham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Saturday at the church 9-10 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfunerhome.com.
