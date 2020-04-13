Terry R. Gardner, 80, of Gettysburg, peacefully passed away on April 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born Jan. 14, 1940, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late D. Richard Gardner and Anna G. (Sanders) Gardner.
Terry was a lifelong resident of Gettysburg and was a proud graduate of Delone High School. He was a master carpenter who worked for various construction companies in the area. He cherished time with his family and was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth (Krote) Gardner; his son, Edwerth Gardner and wife Carol of Bel Air, Md.; two daughters, Tracey Miller and her husband Merlin of Leesport, Pa., and Amie Davis and her husband Daniel of Fairfield; seven grandchildren, Tyler Geer, Connor Geer, Robert Geer, Jarrod Eckert and wife Amanda, Bethany Cooper and husband Matthew, Tori Davis and Bella Davis; and three great-grandchildren, Erin Zimmerman, Caroline Eckert and Emmett Cooper.
Due to the COVID 19 situation a memorial service will be held at a future date, to be announced in the Gettysburg Times and at St. James Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
