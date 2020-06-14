In this divided time, most of us — in this country — have actually, finally found something we agree on.
Eight out of 10 of us agree that our nation is out of control! That is according to a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll taken from May 28 through June 2. Some of us — I suspect — fear that we are actually spinning out of control.
Some folks have told me that they have given up watching the news. I understand. It is overwhelmingly distressing. Yet, this moment may be pivotal for our nation.
As out of control as the last three weeks have appeared, it could be that problems that our nation faces are finally coming into focus.
“We are seeing a seismic shift, not in foundational facts, but in our assumptions.” -S. Nevada.
Many of us, who are white, assumed that racism was a relic of the past.
David French, senior editor for the Nashville Dispatch, Tenn., shared his epiphany regarding his lack of awareness. He recounted his family’s experiences that followed the adoption of his youngest daughter from Ethiopia. French confessed that he had never seen such discrimination as his youngest daughter endured. Only after watching her suffer the insults of discrimination did French become fully aware that racism still thrives. -Meet the Press, June 7.
Eugene Robinson, columnist for The Washington Post, succinctly summarized our condition. “We flatter ourselves in thinking we’ve made more progress than we have made.” -Meet the Press, June 7.
Indeed, we — being human — often address painful issues by looking away from them. We trick ourselves into believing that we have made great progress regarding civil rights. It is easy — for us whites — to assume that life is pretty much equal for all U.S. citizens. Too often we bristle when Blacks dare complain.
Nation-wide protests are laying bare our misperceptions that Blacks and whites are treated equally in our nation. Fortunately, the large majority of the protesters who are crowding the streets of our cities and towns across this nation are peaceful. In fact, some of the protests remind me of art shows or folk festivals.
Amazingly, protests have spread through the United Kingdom, France and other parts of Europe. Whether those protesters are addressing their own racial inequities or they are showing support for U.S. demonstrators or are doing both, the numerous demonstrations help drive home the point. That point: Although we have made progress from the days of the Civil Rights marches, we still have a lot of work to do to really begin to achieve equality.
“We have to live with the fact that we did this,” commented S. Nevada. “We can’t change that fact, but we can change (our behavior) now,” he added.
Lonnie Bunch, the founder of the African American Museum of History and Culture, sees this as the moment that,”America can finally look at itself and be candid about change.
“...this is a moment where America can really grapple with questions of race. Have the conversations they need to do and turn that to policy,” Bunch urged.
We must face discrimination. We cannot continue to turn away and ignore discrimination. We fool ourselves if we think this is just a Black issue. It is a white issue. It is a national issue. Only when we face the systemic problems that are integral to discrimination, when we, address those problems, and actually implement change will we thrive as a nation, not only culturally, but also economically.
Bunch shared insightful words. “For me as a historian, I always look back and I’m listening to the words in my ear of Ella Baker who said over 50 years ago that, ‘Until the death of a black mother’s son is as important to this country as the death of a white mother’s son, we who believe in freedom cannot rest.’ So for me, until we get to that day, it means that now’s the time to push and not rest, to demand change.” -Meet the Press, June 7.
Ella Baker’s words resonate with intense sorrow and deep truth, even so, I have never heard of her, much less her words.
(Baker was a behind-the-scenes, hard working civil rights activist during the 1960s).
Baker is right! We must work toward the day, when our nation’s Black sons’ lives are equal to our nation’s white sons’ lives.
To those who are weary of the news, take heart. This can be the moment when we make substantial progress toward achieving civil rights for all.
Fortunately, there are encouraging signs that we are making progress toward attaining racial equality.
NBC News, in a June 7 release, reported, “Voters by a ratio of more than 2-to-1 say they’re more worried about the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in Minneapolis as a police officer put a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and the actions of police than they are about recent protests that have occasionally turned violent.”
Streets across our nation, filled with hordes of people — not only Blacks, but also many whites, protesting week after week, after week, makes me hopeful! I am impressed with the depth and durability of these protests — the Protests of 2020.
Protests, spreading across the Atlantic waters to the United Kingdom, Europe and portions of the Middle East, far from engendering fear, enhance hope.
I agree with Lonnie Bunch, who is the current Secretary of the Smithsonian. He noted that our nation is in “...a very, very painful” moment. “But this is a moment to take that pain and seize the promise of America. A promise that means that we could finally live up to the stated ideals of this country.”
We must believe in change and act to birth that change.
“This is a task that rests on all of our shoulders.” --S. Nevada.
Far from feeling frightened by all the demonstrations, I feel optimistic.
After a half century of working toward obtaining civil rights for Blacks and our other citizens of color, we may actually, finally, guarantee those rights!
Let us not fail to ensure pigmentation equality!
If we fail to grab this moment, there is the danger that it will be a long time until another such auspicious moment of change arrives.
The health of our nation, its citizens, and our nation’s standing in the world are all at stake.
It is up to each of us to help write the rest of the story!
