Mary Elizabeth (Murray) Lovelace, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Born in Boston, Mass., on July 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Margaret V. (Gerland) Murray.
Mary spent her 30-year professional career with the Verizon Co. in the Washington, D.C., Metro area serving in various capacities as a systems analyst and later in management.
She was active with TOPS Club in Gettysburg/Hanover, was a licensed amateur radio operator with station call sign K3SA and a member of both the Adams County and Penn Mar Amateur Radio Clubs.
Mary is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth J. Lovelace, and her brother Walter F. Murray of Hagerstown, Md.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg followed by entombment in St. Francis Cemetery.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
