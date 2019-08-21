Stewart A. Griest Jr., age 78, of Lindenwold, N.J., passed away on Aug. 7, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Louise Joan (nee Lieberman) Griest.
His is survived by his son Stewart A. (Cheryl) Griest III of Villanova, Pa.; granddaughter Melissa Griest of Villanova, Pa.; and brother Harry and sister Janie Davidson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 409 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ 08109. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.
Arrangements under the direction of the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Northern Tier Children’s Home, 4309 PA-49, Harrison Valley, PA 16927; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or Stephen Siller Tunnels to Tower, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
