Claude “Spank” D. Milhimes, 36, of Littlestown, died Monday evening, April 13, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2019; he fought a very tough battle.
Born May 15, 1983, in York, Pa., he was the son of Larry D. and Marie C. (Klinefelter) Milhimes of Gettysburg. He was the husband of Lisa M. (Page) Milhimes of Littlestown, to whom he was married Sept. 26, 2009, by their beloved pastor Timothy Kielley.
Claude was a graduate of Gettysburg High School Class of 2001. He was employed by T.C. Energy where he worked as a station operator. He started Milhimes Automotive Inc. in 2007. He was part owner and helped build the business into what it is today. He was a very talented automotive technician and enjoyed working on cars and meeting new people.
Some of Claude’s passions were working on his 1962 Ford Falcon, spending time at the race track and spending time with his family and friends.
One of his proudest accomplishments in his life was his son, Brantley. He enjoyed spending time with him and teaching him how to hunt, fish and be active in youth sporting programs. Claude was an extremely hard worker and always provided for his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, Claude is survived by his son, Brantley T. Milhimes; his brother, Scott M. Milhimes and his wife Michelle of Gettysburg, and their children, Logan and Haiden Milhimes; his maternal grandparents, Leroy L. and Shirley M. (Martin) Klinefelter Jr. of Gettysburg; paternal grandmother, Irene Bear of Carlisle, Pa.; his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Kathy Page of Littlestown; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Kristy Golden and their children, Austin and Taylor; his aunts and uncles, Ron and Linda Madison, Jane Klinefelter, Jimmy Klinefelter, Charles and Laura Klinefelter, Keith Klinefelter, LouAnn Milhimes, and Janet Milhimes; numerous cousins; and the newest addition to his family, Boxer puppy, Addy. He was preceded in death by Leroy Milhimes, Donald Milhimes, Mike Klinefelter, and his beloved Boxer, Tucker.
A Celebration of Life, being coordinated by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be announced later this summer.
