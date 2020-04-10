Claire M. Tesno, 86, of Littlestown, died Thursday, April 9, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the widow of Donald F. Tesno, who died Sept 4, 2014.
Claire was born Jan. 20, 1934, in New Jersey. She was a Butler Township High School graduate of Ashland, Pa., and obtained her bachelor’s degree in home economics from Penn State University, and another bachelor’s degree in education from Mansfield University. She had pursued additional higher education from Penn State. Claire held many different occupations. She had worked in a sewing factory, optician’s office and was a retired home economics teacher from Northeastern School District in Manchester, Pa.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea T. Clise and J. Christopher of Westminster; her daughter-in-law Neslihan Tesno of Conroe, Texas; her four grandchildren, Trey W. and Katherine A. Tesno, Alexandrea D. Clise and Justin T. Tesno; and her two great-grandchildren, Isaiah W. and William D. Tesno. Claire was predeceased by her son William L. Tesno.
She was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown, where she was very active. Claire was involved with United Methodist Women, attended Zumba classes held at church and was a Stephen Minister helping with grieving families.
Due to COVID-19 services are private with her minister Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs, Pa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Claire’s name may be sent to her church at 50 E. King St., Littlestown PA 17340.
Online condolences may be share on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.