Suzan Nannette (Reed) Boch, 81, entered into God’s eternal care on July 3, 2020.
Suzan loved her family, times spent camping and boating at Raystown, and the family trips to the beach. She enjoyed taking pictures, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family and friends.
Born Nov. 2, 1938, in Gettysburg, and lifelong resident of Adams County, she was the daughter of the late J. Thomas and Ethel LaRue (Rohrbaugh) Reed. She was the wife of Thomas Boch who died Aug. 17, 1993.
Suzan was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, in Gettysburg, where over the years she enjoyed serving in the nursery, and coordinating The Joy Fellowship Group events.
Suzan retired from GGS Information Services (formerly known as General Graphic Services), York, where she worked for over 35 years. In previous years she worked at both the Gettysburg Shoe Factory, Gettysburg, and Sylvania Shoe Factory, McSherrystown.
Suzan was a member of Daughters of American Revolution, Daughters of Colonization, and Adams County Council of Republican Women. She also served as a Girl Scout leader, Fairfield.
Suzan is survived by two daughters, Judith Hartman of New Oxford, and Jeanne Hare of Gettysburg; four sons, William Boch and his wife Mary of Lewisberry, Bob Boch of Orrtanna, Thomas Boch Jr. of Colorado, and Jim Boch and his wife Kelly of Colorado; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Hare and his wife Jennifer of Aspers, Alex Hare and his wife Kimberly of Hanover, Andrew Hare of Shippensburg, Emily Hare of Baltimore, Wendy Wherley and her husband Dan of Biglerville, Jamie Ritz and her husband Joe of Emmitsburg, William Boch Jr. and his wife Krista of Smithsburg, Bailey Boch of Lewisberry, Sebastian Boch of Colorado, Jasper Boch of Colorado, and Ruby Boch of Colorado; 10 great-grandchildren, Sean and Makayla Lindsey, Ella and Gibson Hare, Ezekiel Mullen, Layla Wherley, Garrett, Edwin, and Davis Ritz, and Laurel Lee Boch; eight siblings, Joan Gebhart of Gettysburg, Joseph Reed of Galeton, James Reed of Gettysburg, Pat Gardner of New Oxford, Sandra Angell of Gettysburg, Betty Baker of New Oxford, Jay Reed of Gettysburg, and John Reed of Gettysburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Suzan was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheri Boch of Colorado; and three siblings, Peggy Breighner of Gettysburg, Sally Reed of Abbottstown, and Jack Reed and Gettysburg.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., and service will begin at 11 a.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Adam Hedge and Pastor Emeritus Steve Baker officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Serving as pallbearers will be five of her grandsons, Christopher Hare, Alex Hare, Andrew Hare, William Boch Jr., and Bailey Boch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
