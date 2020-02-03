Rose Marie Hydock, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Born Oct. 29, 1933, in Wilkes Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Albina (Kurzynska) Letinski. Rose was predeceased by her husband James J. Hydock Sr., who died in 2011, and her son James J. Hydock Jr., who died in 2012.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey A. Hydock and his wife Debra, and Joseph R. Hydock, both of Gettysburg; and a sister Patricia Kwiatkoski of Wilkes Barre, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by seven siblings, Anthony, Joseph, and Stanley Letinski, Anna Krulick, Florence Baczmarga, Irene Schur and Eleanor Potorski.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb., 7, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Andrew St. Hilaire as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the church from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfunerhome.com
