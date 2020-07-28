Judith Smith, 74, of Gettysburg, died on July 26, 2020.
She was born on July 10, 1946, in Gettysburg, to the late James Tuckey and Ada (McCauslin) Tuckey.
Judie graduated from Gettysburg High School. She was a licensed beautician; was a longtime member of Gettysburg Foursquare Church; and retired from Herff Jones Yearbooks after many years of service.
She enjoyed traveling in prior years with her dear friend Irene, painting, and sharing her homemade crafts with family and friends.
Judie is survived by her children, Shawn (Chris) Smith and Shane (Jill) Smith. Grandchildren include Kirstin (Jordan) Leatherman; Brooke Smith; Morgan Smith; Colby Smith; and Camden Smith, all of Gettysburg. She is also survived by a brother, Daryl (Dianne) Tuckey.
Service will be private.
Monahan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
