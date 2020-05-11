Linda J. Keene, age 70, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Friday, June 3, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Betty Floretta Hagner.
Linda graduated from Lexington High School in Lexington, Ohio. She was formerly employed by Knouse Foods Inc. in Biglerville for 15 years. She enjoyed her pets, NASCAR and Penn State.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ferrell E. Keene. She is also survived by two sons, Dwayne D. and wife Dawn Keene of Aspers, and Daniel F. Keene and companion Lynn Speilman of Bendersville; two grandchildren; and one sister, Leila Welker of Frankfurt, Ky.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
