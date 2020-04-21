Ryan C. Stouch, 52, of Gettysburg, passed away after a brave battle with cancer, Monday, April 20, 2020, at the York Hospital.
He was born Dec. 2, 1967, in Gettysburg, the son of Richard L. Stouch, of Sodus Point, N.Y., and the late Johneta (Murray) Yingling. Ryan was the loving husband of Laurie (Walker) Stouch, to whom he was married for 29-½ years.
Ryan was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, of Gettysburg. He was a 1986 graduate of Gettysburg High School and of Antonelli Institute of Art & Photography. He was employed by Herff Jones Yearbooks for 27 years and Graphcom for five years.
Ryan enjoyed coaching football and baseball in years past. He also enjoyed family vacations to Ocean City, N.J., and most of all spending time with his family and two pugs, Bunny and Kitty, and cat Pepe. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Ryan loved his family dearly, wife Laurie; sons, Jordan Ryan Stouch and his fiancée Christine Rizkallah of Germantown, Md., and Jesse Christopher Stouch of Gettysburg; brother, Todd Stouch and his wife Kristyn of Spring Grove, Pa.; sister-in-law, Wendy Rudisill of Gettysburg; Aunt June and Uncle Ron of New Cumberland, Pa.; nephews, Douglas Stouch of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Eric Stouch and Andy Stouch of North Carolina; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Stouch; and aunt, Louise Biesecker.
A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date, and will be published in the Gettysburg Times once the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has ceased. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
