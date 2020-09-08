Mary Ann Thomas, 85, of Hanover, died Monday, Sept. 7, at her home. She was the wife of Edgar G. Thomas of Hanover for 67 years.
Born Aug. 15, 1935, in Littlestown, Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Paul and Sarah (Worley) Reigle.
She was a Littlestown High School graduate and years ago had been employed with Hillcrest Restaurant in Littlestown.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Beverly Miller and Brian of New Oxford; her daughter-in-law, Carlin Thomas of Littlestown; her grandson, Matt Miller; her sister, Pauline Hunter of Hanover; and her sister-in-law, Joan Reigle of Hanover. Mary Ann was predeceased by her son, Dale Thomas; and her brother, David Reigle.
She was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, sewing, making crafts and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Christ Church with Pastor Craig Arentz officiating. Viewing is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. COVID-19 guidelines are recommended. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Mary Ann’s name may be sent to her church at 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
The family wishes to thank VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove and Heathcare of York for the wonderful care given to Mary Ann.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
