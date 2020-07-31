Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.