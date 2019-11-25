James M. Berger, 52, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Nov. 24, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Jan. 2, 1967, in Gettysburg, Jim was the son of the late William and Ethel (Cool) Berger.
He was a 1985 Littlestown High School graduate and was employed with PA Classics, McSherrystown.
Surviving is his brother William J. Berger of Littlestown. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Berger.
Jim was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown.
Services are private. Inurment will be in St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Cemetery, Bonneauville.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
