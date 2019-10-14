Richard A. “Dick” Beatty Jr., 79, of Hanover, died Thursday, Oct. 10, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Utz Terrace, Hanover. He was the husband of Linda (Strevig) Beatty for 21 years.
Born June 7, 1940, in Queens, N.Y., Dick was the son of the late Richard Sr. and Dorothy (Koch) Beatty. He was a Biglerville High School graduate. Dick was a master HVAC technician for York International/Johnson Controls for 47 years and a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Union Local 486.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, David Beatty and Teresa of McSherrytstown, Susan Bailey and Greg of Gettysburg, and Greta Warner and James of League City, Texas; his stepsons, Benjamin Harbold of Swarthmore, and Adam Harbold and Frida of Naples, Italy; his grandchildren, Nick and Erica Beatty, and Annie and AJ Warner; his step-grandson Cody Haifley; his great-grandson Anthony Beatty; his sister Doreen Lawver of Baltimore; and his brother Gary Beatty of Elkton, Va.
Dick was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, where he was on church council and the choir. He was also a member of Hanover Community Singers and a social member of Littlestown VFW. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, golfing and spending time with his family.
Memorial service is Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, with Pastor Nancy Werner, of Utz Terrace, officiating. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Inurnment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick’s name may be sent to his church at 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340; or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 180 Leader Heights Road, York, PA 17402.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
