Mary Smith

Mary Madeline Smith, 79, of Emmitsburg, Md., died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. Born June 28, 1940 in Thurmont, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Myers) Yingling. She was the wife of the late James Grayson Smith, who passed in 1990.
Mary was a caregiver providing home care for local residents. She previously worked as a CNA at St. Joseph’s Place. She enjoyed flower gardening, floral arranging, cooking, watching golf on TV, and spending time with her family. She was a collector of clocks and anything with a strawberry theme.
Surviving are her daughter, Tammie Sites of Rouzerville; brother, Douglas Yingling and wife Bonnie of Fairfield; granddaughters, Sarah Souders of Waynesboro and Tiffani and Abigale Sites of Rouzerville; great-grandchildren, Zane, Camdan, Bentley, Aidain, Raven and Amsley; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Dubarow Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.