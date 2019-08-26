Gail C. Butler, age 63, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Gettysburg Center in Gettysburg. She was born Aug. 14, 1956, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Loring E. and Marvel L. (Taylor) Butler.
Gail was a member of Wenksville United Methodist Church in Bendersville and was a member of the Upper Adams Jaycees, National Apple Harvest Festival and she loved gardening.
She is survived by her two sisters, Lisa Butler and Vicki S. Butler, both of Gettysburg. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Wenksville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gail’s memory to Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville, PA 17307; or Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.