Dawn M. Smith, 46, of Lancaster, died from natural causes, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home.
Born Sept. 10, 1972, she was the daughter of Suzanne M. (Chrismer) Smith of Hanover and the late Alfred E. Smith.
Dawn was employed at Hamilton Precision Metals in Lancaster. She was a 1990 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown and an avid Penn State and Steelers fan. She enjoyed fishing, her two boxers — Sugar and Rummel, and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her mother is a brother, David G. Smith and wife Beth of New Oxford; a nephew, Patrick M. Smith; and two nieces, Lindsey M. Smith and Gabrielle E. Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, with Rev. Peter E. DiTomasso as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 10 a.m. to 11 am. at St. Joseph the Worker Church.
Contributions in memory of Dawn may be made to the SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
