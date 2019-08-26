Ronald E. Wolff, 69, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Hanover Hall.
Born Nov. 16, 1949, in Hanover, he was a son of the late Paul Lewis Wolff and Catherine Louise (Mummert) Storm.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, services will be at a later date.
Please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com for service detail updates.
