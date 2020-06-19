Robert Hyde Sullivan, age 71, of Aspers, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by his family at his residence in Gettysburg. He was born Oct. 16, 1948, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Richard H. and Florence R. (Fogle) Sullivan.
Robert graduated in the Class of 1966 from Biglerville High School. Robert proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a self-employed farmer and enjoyed carrying on the family tradition on the family farm. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed working on trucks and farming.
Robert is survived by his son, Donald Lee Sullivan (Ruby) of Gettysburg; three daughters, Michele Renee Beachell (Ryan) of Cumberland, Md., Marie Lynne Lehman (Ryan) of York, and Mandy Plank (John) of Gettysburg; brother, Richard Sullivan of Aspers; five sisters, Margaret Sullivan, Violet Karper, Shirley Daron, Diane Enyeart and Sharon Weidner, all of Aspers; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Lee Sullivan, who passed in 2014.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Cross Keys Fellowship Church, 785 Berlin Road, New Oxford, with Pastor Joel Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 and Fraternal Order of Police, 2949 N. Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
