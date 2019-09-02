Elwood “Marlin” Miller Sr., 84, of Dillsburg peacefully passed away in his home Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Marlin was a well known foreign car mechanic in the Dillsburg area having owned and operated Dillsburg Foreign Car Service, as well as Gettysburg Foreign Car Service, Biglerville Foreign Car Service, and Miller’s Foreign Car Service in Florence, South Carolina.
Marlin, son of the late Charles and Naomi (Hummelbaugh) Miller, is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, JoAnn (Hock) Miller; his sister Dorthy Carey of Gettysburg; four sons, Elwood and wife Sharon of Georgia, Randy and wife Lana of Dillsburg, David and wife Diane of Dillsburg, and Michael and Pam of Georgia; along with one daughter Robyn and husband Kenny Case of East Berlin; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his ﬁve brothers, Wilson, Eugene, Edwin, Dale, and Donnie; his sister Edith Sheaﬀer; his son Brian; his daughter Linda (Taylor); his daughter-in-law Diane “Sue”; and grandson Michael “Mikey” Miller.
Marlin enjoyed traveling in his motor home and was a member of the Eagles Club in Gettysburg, and Bermudian Church of the Brethren in East Berlin.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m., with services at noon in the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, and burial to follow at Dillsburg Cemetery.
Any donations can be made to the Adams County SPCA.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.