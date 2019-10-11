Wilbur H. Schue, 92, of Littlestown, died Thursday, Oct. 10, at Morning Glory Assisted Living, Littlestown. He was the widower of Thelma A. (Krumrine) Schue who died in 2008.
Born March 2, 1927 in Union Township, Adams County, Wilbur was the son of the late Horace R. and Sarah A. (Phillips) Schue. He served in the army during WWII. Wilbur worked many years at Revonah Spinning Mill of Hanover. Wilbur was also employed with Windsor Shoe Co, Littlestown, Schaad of Hanover and was retired from Lee Metals, Littlestown.
Surviving are his sons: Gary D. Schue and Karen and Alan R. Schue and Laurie, all of Littlestown; his three grandsons: Kevin D., Richard A. and Jason M. Schue and his five great-grandchildren: Lucas, Mariah, Ava and Haisley Schue and Ayden Spangler. He was predeceased by his son, Glen David Schue, his sister Grace B. Stuffle and his brother Lester P. Schue. Wilbur was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Harney, Md. He loved watching the Yankees, gardening, spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Oct 15, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Peter Naschke officiating. Viewing is Tues 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with military honors conducted by Littlestown Allied Veterans Council. Contributions in Wilbur’s name may be sent to VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
