Keith L. Wolfe of Baltimore, Ohio, left this world on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, to begin his eternal life with his lord and savior. Keith was born on Sep. 24, 1955, in Gettysburg, to Millard and Dorothy (Griest).
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Audrey (Wagner) Wolfe; his two children, Travis (Amy) Wagenbrenner, and Heather (Jeff) Smiley; and three grandchildren, Blake Smiley, and Emma and Ava Wolfe.
During Keith’s life, he was dedicated to serving others. He enlisted and served in the Air Force from 1973 through 1977 and then worked as a Civil Servant for the Department of Defense (DSCC/DFAS). Keith retired from DFAS in August 2011 after a 38-year career.
After retirement, Keith followed his calling to ministry and used his Masters of Divinity to spread the word to several churches and organizations in Central Ohio. Keith was born into a large family of 11 siblings which molded him into the family man he became. He was a man who loved his family and referred to them as his treasures. He extended this love of family to his church families and those who came into his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Dorothy; brothers, Allan, Phillip, Robert “Bob” and Wayne Wolfe; and sister Ruth Spangler.
He is survived by his family in Pennsylvania, including siblings, Ronald (Lou), Dawn Schott (Gus), Joy Lenig, Colin (Ruth), Carl (Kathy) and Karen Brodbeck (Michael); mother-in-law Betty Wagner; sister-in-law Sharon Shultz; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. with a service starting at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 265 2 Churches Road, East Berlin, PA 17316.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ.
Caring Cremation has taken place by the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home.
