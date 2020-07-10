Aaron Landon Latschar, 39, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was the beloved son of Janet Landon and John Latschar, both of Gettysburg.
Aaron was born on Sept. 10, 1980, in Denver Colorado. He attended grade school in Denver, and Scranton, Pa., graduating from Gettysburg Area High School in 1999. He attended the University of Pittsburgh, and earned an associate degree from Penn State, Mount Alto, in 2007.
Aaron was a funny, kind, smart, talented, and much-loved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved sharing wit and wisdom with friends and family near and far. His favorite activities included spending time with family, reading, playing cards, journaling, working, and making people laugh. He particularly looked forward to family reunions at the beach where he spent hours in the surf.
Aaron fought long and hard with the deadly disease of alcoholism. While it was a constant struggle over the years, he never wanted it to define him. His friends and family will remember him for his unbounded kindness and sense of humor.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg and was employed at the local Tractor Supply Company at the time of his death. He was proud to support his community through his work by being an essential employee during this time of pandemic.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three sisters, Sally Abma of Gettysburg, Anna Montgomery of Dillsburg, Pa., and Maria Bonner of Athens, Ohio; and eight nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, an outdoor memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 7 p.m., at the NPS Amphitheater, West Confederate Avenue, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Parking is available near the Longstreet Monument. Bring rain gear if weather calls for it. There is bench seating or bring your own chairs. The family requests that all family and friends wear masks and observe social distancing at this memorial service.
In the fall, the family will dedicate a sycamore tree in Aaron’s memory at Camp Nawakwa.
In his free time Aaron supported the National Riding Stables Horse Rescue with his time and labor. According to his wishes, contributions can be made in his memory to National Riding Stables Horse Rescue, 815 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
